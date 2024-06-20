Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 33.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 50,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.