Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $70.73

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.73, but opened at $69.18. Onsemi shares last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 678,875 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

