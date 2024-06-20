Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Down 18.4%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 297,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 71,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.09. The stock has a market cap of £8.16 million, a PE ratio of -456.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

