ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ON Stock Up 1.4 %

ONON opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ON by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

