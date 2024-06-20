OMG Network Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $46.79 million and $11.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00041996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

