Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.89. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 782,100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 16.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $986.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.