NYM Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $105.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13372367 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,597,152.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

