NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Up 18.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 18.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.