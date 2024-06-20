NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 5,255,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,475,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.