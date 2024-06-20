NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,186,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 4,475,221 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.