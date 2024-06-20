Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $18.44 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

