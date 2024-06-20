Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.63. 1,726,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,786. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

