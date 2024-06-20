Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 790 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 203,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

