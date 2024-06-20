Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 127,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,759. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

