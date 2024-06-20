Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG remained flat at $64.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,117,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

