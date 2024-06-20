Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,573,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,119,414. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17. The company has a market cap of $582.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

