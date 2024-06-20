Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 850 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 1,858,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.