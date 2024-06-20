Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.25

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 980881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

