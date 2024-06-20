NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 9,517,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,593,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

