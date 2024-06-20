Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 19565859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Trading Down 25.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

