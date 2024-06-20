NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. 9,392,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

