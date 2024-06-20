Nicole R. Tzetzo Buys 424 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) Director Nicole R. Tzetzo purchased 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $10,527.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allient Stock Up 3.7 %

ALNT stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $432.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allient during the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allient during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allient

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.