NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 29,169,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,703. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

