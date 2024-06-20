NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,692,285.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NXE opened at C$9.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.84 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.