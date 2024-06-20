NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,692,285.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
NXE opened at C$9.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.84 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
