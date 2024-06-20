New Hampshire Trust Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

ALL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.24. 554,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

