New Hampshire Trust Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,996.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,944. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,004.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,689.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,588.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

