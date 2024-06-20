New Hampshire Trust Has $8.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,001 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 1,460,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

