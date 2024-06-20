New Hampshire Trust Has $489,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

