New Hampshire Trust Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 54.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.6% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 492.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,470 shares of company stock valued at $167,913,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE CRM traded up $8.26 on Thursday, reaching $240.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.