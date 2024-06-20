New Hampshire Trust Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,139. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

