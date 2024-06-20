New Hampshire Trust Buys 134 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.37. 962,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,643. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

