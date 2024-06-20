New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.18. 136,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,063. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

