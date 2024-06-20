New Found Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFGC

New Found Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFGC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $601.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. New Found Gold has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.