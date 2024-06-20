Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

