NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Shares Down 2%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 28,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 217,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

