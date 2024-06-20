Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.81

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 158282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

