Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $677.29 and last traded at $681.29. Approximately 673,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,008,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

