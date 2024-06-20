NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.98), with a volume of 2239499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.83).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
NCC Group Stock Up 8.5 %
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
