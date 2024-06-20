Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,496.12 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,496.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010625 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.53 or 0.60011530 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

