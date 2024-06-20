National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$115.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.92.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NA stock opened at C$106.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$113.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.35. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

