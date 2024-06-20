Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.89

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $117.94 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,119.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00598875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00113534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00259392 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00068225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.