Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.28

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 10152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYE

Myers Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.