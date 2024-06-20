Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

