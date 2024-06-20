MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Head to Head Survey

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and MultiPlan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $189.09 million 0.42 $15.61 million $3.13 4.00 MultiPlan $961.52 million 0.26 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -0.39

Profitability

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Steel Connect and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 53.00% 19.76% 4.21% MultiPlan -65.83% -8.11% -1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steel Connect and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 423.56%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility and Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Connect beats MultiPlan on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

