Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72. 289,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,916,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
