MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

