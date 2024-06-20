Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6795 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

MOHCY stock remained flat at $11.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Motor Oil has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

