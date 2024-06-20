Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,301,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

