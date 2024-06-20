Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,861. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.