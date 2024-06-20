Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,499 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 2,655,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,292. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

